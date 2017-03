The rumor mill is stirring that retired running back Marshawn Lynch could be returning to the NFL.

ESPN reports that the Oakland Raiders are “strongly considering acquiring” Lynch from the Seattle Seahawks, who would either need to trade or release the player for the deal to happen.

Lynch still has to figure out if he wants to return to the league, of course, although ESPN notes that playing for his hometown team “would be an incentive and could influence a final decision.”