Gwen Thinks ‘Voice’ Proposal From Blake Would Be “Dream Come True”

Are wedding bells in Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s future?

Well, in a newly released set of Entertainment Tonight outtakes from the current season of The Voice, Gwen admits that she’d want nothing more than for Blake to propose to her as they were filming their hit reality competition show.

“What about, like, a proposal on the show?” Alicia Keys is seen asking Gwen in the goofy outtakes reel.

“What do you think?”

After Blake asks Gwen, “Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?”

Stefani replies with a laugh, “That’d be my dream come true!”

Pressure’s on, Blake!