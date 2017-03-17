FLG Say Their New Collaboration Will Make People “Jam Their Faces Off”

Most artists are excited when they announce a new collaboration.

Florida Georgia Line are more than a little excited. In fact, they say fans are going to jam their frickin’ faces off to one song in particular.

The duo have joined forces with The Chainsmokers for a new song called “Last Day Alive” and FGL says the partnership was a surprise to say the least.

“It was funny. A few weeks earlier, we literally were in an interview, and they said ‘Who would you like to collaborate with?’ and…[Brian] said ‘Well, the Chainsmokers would be cool.’ And in my head, I…was thinking, ‘Wow, that’s something we’ve never even talked about, but that would be really cool!’ And then the next thing you know, a week and a half later, we’re getting a phone call.”

“They pretty much had this song and they wanted us to sing on it,” Tyler adds. “And we went in the studio…and were in the studio all day and all night until three in the morning. And we turned it around in about two days.”

Tyler calls Drew and Alex of The Chainsmokers “amazing dudes,” adding, “the friendship that we’ve already built has been really cool.”

But what about the song? “It’s an emotional song, maybe a little bit dark,” says Brian. ” But I think it’s a hopeful song.”

Most importantly, says Brian, “I think people are going to jam their frickin’ faces off to this song!”

We’ll find out how the track turned out when The Chainsmokers’ debut album Memories: Do Not Open arrives April 7.