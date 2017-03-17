Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 17th

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

1.

Believe it or not, the day celebrated in honor of Ireland’s patron saint isn’t just an excuse to down pints of Guinness. Here are a few facts about the holiday that you probably didn’t know (Read more from Your Tango):

🍀This is a four leaf clover, NOT a shamrock. THIS is a shamrock ☘️

The patron Saint is Saint Patrick, not Patricia, so St Paddy’s is correct. St Patty’s however is not.

St. Patrick was responsible for Leap Year proposals. According to legend, St. Bridget complained that women were tired of waiting for marriage proposals, so she took matters into her own hands by proposing to St. Patrick. It’s now tradition in Ireland that Leap Day is when women propose to their boyfriends.

Wedding bells are ringing! Patrick’s Day is considered the luckiest day of the year to get married… unless it falls on a Saturday. According to this Irish proverb, Saturday is the worst day of the week to get married: “Marry on Monday for wealth/ Tuesday for health/ Wednesday the best day of all/ Thursday for losses / Friday for crosses/ Saturday for no luck at all.”

Oh, baby! About 650,000 American newborn babies have been named Patrick over the past 100 years.

Bottoms up! On any given day, 5.5 million pints of Guinness, the holiday’s go-to brand of beer, are consumed worldwide. But on St. Patrick’s Day, that number more than doubles to 13 million.

“Kiss me, I’m Irish!” The Blarney Stone, a popular tourist destination, is reportedly kissed by up to 400,000 people a year.

2.

“Saturday Night Live” will go “live from New York” across the country for the first time in its history. The sketch comedy series typically airs live in Eastern and Central time zones, but it’s not live for Pacific and Mountain time zones. However, that is changing on April 15th when “SNL” will air its first nationally televised show. NBC has revealed the final 4 hosts for Season 42 of Saturday Night Live. Jimmy Fallon will return April 15th, while Chris Pine will appear May 6th, Melissa McCarthy on May 13th and Dwayne Johnson on May 20th. The episodes will also air live in all time zones. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

3.

Come next month, you’ll never see another five-star rating on Netflix. The streaming service is getting rid of its one-to-five star user ratings. Instead, Netflix customers will rank movies with thumbs-up or thumbs-down. The company said yesterday it tested the new ratings system last year and found that users volunteered 200-percent more ratings when their choice was up or down, rather than one out of five options. The new ratings system will begin in April. (Read more from Variety)

4.

An Arkansas teen is the proud owner of a seven-carat diamond thanks to a weekend trip to a state park. Fourteen-year-old Kalel Langford found the gem while visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Saturday. Family members were shocked when park officials confirmed the brown-colored stone was actually a rough diamond. The gem is the 7th-largest diamond found in the park since 1972. Kalel, who shares the same birthname as Superman, is calling his find the “Superman Diamond.” For now anyway, he plans to keep the gem as a souvenir. (Read more from TIME)