Two Country Stars Working on New Music

March 16, 2017
There are good things happening in the country world!

Not only is Jason Aldean back in the studio…Brett Eldredge and Chris Lane are also hard at work on new albums!

Brett is prepping for Album #3, and if his new song “Somethin’ I’m Good At” is any indication, then we know it’s going to amazing!

Recording album 3 in a castle…pure magic

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Meahwhile, Chris Lane is also in the studio working on album #2!

Album #2 Started Today 😊

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

Oh and did we mention Chris just opened for GARTH BROOKS?!?! How awesome would it be if there’s a Garth/Chris collab on the new album… (we can dream can’t we?)

