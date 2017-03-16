Join Us Monday @ Art Marble 21 For A Special Performance By Midland

Big Machine recording artist (and top Class of 2018 contender) Midland is a band you need to know… good thing they will play a few songs for YOU at a very special Happy Hour at ArtMarble 21, on Monday at 4pm. It’s free to attend, so bring the whole gang!

Originally formed in Dripping Springs, Texas, Lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland’s rich sound, rounded out by lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition both in sound and style, the band initially garnered attention playing clubs in the Texas region. Their self-titled debut EP features five tracks, boasting songwriting credits from each member. Midland intentionally nods to the wild west with Country music that is reminiscent of the 1970s and 80s with a modern day twist. They’ve opened for idols Dwight Yoakam and Willie Nelson and are currently in the studio with Shane McAnally (Sam Hunt, Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves) working on their full length release for Big Machine Records.

Check ’em out doing an acoustic version of their single “Drinkin’ Problem”

ArtMarble 21 – 731 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109