DeAnna Lee Invited to KOMO 4 News TODAY!

Our very own DeAnna Lee goes from behind the mic to in front of the TV camera on KOMO 4 News this afternoon!

She was invited onto the 4 pm newscast to chat about her upcoming performance on the Main Stage at the Northwest Women’s Show this Saturday and Sunday. DeAnna Lee will perform at 2 pm on each day with the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team and the Sexy Northwest Firemen!

They are putting on the 3rd Annual Boot Boogie Babes and Fire Fighters Dance Off! The Sexy Northwest Firemen have a great record. They’ve won the past two years, but the B3’s are have been working on their best dance moves and plan on bringing it this year!

“It’s always a lot of fun to hang out with the fire fighters. Not only are they local heroes and first responders, they like to have a good time. They throw caution to the wind and get silly on stage with us, and we go right along with them. We love to dance and so do those Sexy Northwest Firemen”!

See DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes with the Sexy Northwest Firemen on the Main Stage at the Northwest Women’s Show on both Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm – 2:45 pm.

Get tickets HERE!