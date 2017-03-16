Brett Eldredge Shares 3 New Songs on Luke Bryan’s Tour

March 16, 2017 8:39 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Long Way Around, somethin' i'm good at, superhero, Sure Feels Good to Love Someone

Brett Eldredge has been busy performing some never-before-heard songs during his opening-act slot on Luke Bryan’s ongoing tour.

The Boot reports that over the weekend, Eldredge performed a song called “Superhero” at the trek’s stop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In Greenville, South Carolina, he treated the crowd to two other new tracks called “Sure Feels Good to Love Someone” and “Long Way Around.”

He’s been playing those new tunes at other recent tour stops as well.

Eldredge has reportedly told the crowds at Bryan’s recent tour stops that the tracks will appear on his forthcoming album!

