Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 16th

1.

March madness is officially underway. The NCAA Tournament gets rolling today with 16 regional games. Top overall seed and defending champion Villanova opens against Mount St. Mary’s in the East Regional and fellow top seed Gonzaga tops off against #16 seed South Dakota State at 11am PT in the West Regional.

The University of Washington fired men’s basketball head coach Lorenzo Romar on Wednesday after his 15th season with the team. “As a former student-athlete, and an alumnus of the University of Washington, this is definitely not an easy day for me,” Romar said in a statement released by the school. “I was really looking forward to coaching our team next year and beyond. However, God had a different plan. I am proud of a lot of things we were able to accomplish in the 15 years that we were here.” Romar entered the season with a 289-174 record at Washington, but went 9-22 overall and 2-16 in the Pac-12. (Read more from ESPN)

2.

Emma Watson is taking legal action after dozens of private photos of her were leaked online this week. They appear to have originated alongside photos of Amanda Seyfriend and other female celebs. A publicist for Watson says the stolen photos, which show the actress trying on clothes, come from a fitting with a stylist a few years ago and aren’t nude. Watson was previously threatened with a leak of nude photos in 2014 after she gave a speech on gender equality at the UN. She said she knew the threat was a “hoax” because there aren’t any nude photos of her. Watson’s publicist says they’ve spoken to their lawyers about this latest incident. (Read more from Telegraph)

3.

Taylor Swift fans and music industry people are all wondering whether the pop star is getting into the streaming music business. TMZ reports that over a period of two days last month, a Nashville-based company filed nine separate trademarks for the word “Swifties.” One of those trademarks covers a website featuring non-downloadable audio recordings and video recordings.” The majority of the trademarks target retail services and merchandise.

4.

A goldfish that suffers from swim bladder disorder, which makes it difficult to control its buoyancy, is doing swimmingly after a man who works at a pet store designed him a customized wheelchair. “A customer brought in a goldfish with a permanent bladder disorder, so I made him a custom wheelchair and he loves it,” Derek, the pet-shop employee, wrote in a text message to his friend Taylor Dean, who blogs about pets. The story went viral after Dean tweeted a screengrab of their conversation. Derek has since explained to Buzzfeed that he made his contraption with tubing and valves, then added weights at the bottom and Styrofoam at the top to achieve the right buoyancy. (Read more from Huffington Post)

Just wanted to let you guys know wheelchair fish is still doing well and got an even more comfortable wheelchair pic.twitter.com/AwjeJU0pFL — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 15, 2017