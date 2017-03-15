You Can Now Own A Ranch Dressing Fountain

Move over cheese fountain! Step aside chocolate fountain!

Bring on the RANCH!

Hidden Valley is offering Ranch dressing fans the chance to take their favorite condiment to the next level — a fountain.

The company announced the creation of the “Ranch Out,” a Ranch dressing dispensing fountain in the style of chocolate and cheese fountains.

The fountain, which costs $100 on website Flavor Gallery, comes with “a year’s supply of Ranch” — 12 bottles of Hidden Valley ranch in the 32-ounce size according to TODAY.

It’s not quite large enough to bathe in (sorry) but you can still use it for dipping chicken wings, french fries, pizza, mozzarella sticks, or even the occasional veggie if you’re feeling crazy.