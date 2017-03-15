WATCH: Seth Ennis Releases “Woke Up In Nashville” Video

Country singer & songwriter Seth Ennis will be all over the place this summer as he tours with the biggest names in country music.

Ennis will join Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for their Soul2Soul tour, Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots Tour, Billy Currington’s Stay Up ’til The Sun tour, Luke Bryan’s Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday Tour, and he will head to the UK to open for Little Big Town.

Before his schedule picks up even more, Ennis debuted the music video for ‘Woke Up In Nashville’ which is quickly rising the music charts.

The tune is a story of a boy who came to Nashville to chase a dream, and left a girl behind.

Hear more from Seth Ennis on his debut EP, Mabelle, which is available now.