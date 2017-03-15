Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 15th

1.

Sam Hunt is clearing up speculation that he and Hannah Lee Fowler are already married. He told Cody Allan from “CMT,” the wedding is still several weeks away, but he’s been wearing his wedding ring because he feels like a married man. He also said he likes how his ring feels. Fans started questioning Hunt’s marital status over the weekend after he posted a picture of Instagram that showed him wearing a band on his left ring finger.

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST

2.

Ben Affleck announced that he recently completed a stint in rehab related to his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction. Affleck, who reportedly entered treatment right after the Oscars, made the announcement himself on Facebook. He said he wanted to set a good example for his children, and also thanked their mother, Jennifer Garner. “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Affleck said. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.” (Read more from NBC News)

3.

An adorable show dog stole the shore…for all the wrong reasons. (Who are we kidding, this is all the RIGHT reasons!) The dog, Olly, was escorted around the obstacle course at the Crufts 2017 dog show in Birmingham, England, by his owner Karen, but it became clear early on in the routine that his human would not be able to keep him on-task. An amused commentator gave the play-by-play as Olly skips over obstacles, takes some in the wrong direction, and even runs off to greet the crowd more than once. The Jack Russell’s crowning achievement in the agility course comes when he underestimates the height of a hurdle, resulting in a crash that ends with face-planting in the grass. Olly, not to be discouraged, quickly jumps back up and continues to enthusiastically tackle the course. (Read more from NPR)

4.

If you’ve ever wanted a pair of jeans with that showed off your kneecaps, Nordstrom has you covered. These are what the company calls “clear knee mom jeans”. According to CNN, the $95 jeans, made by Topshop, feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn in to the fabric. They’re also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “mom jeans” with a “futuristic feel”. (Read more from Buzzfeed)