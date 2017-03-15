Sam Hunt Reveals If He’s Married or Not

Over the weekend, the country world was buzzing with news that Sam Hunt may have tied the knot sooner than anyone was expecting when he started sporting a ring on the all important ring finger.

But did he actually get married?

Turns out Sam didn’t slip away and say “I do”, but yes, he is already wearing a wedding ring.

Sam recently gave CMT the details on that black ring he’s been sporting.

According to our sister station, Houston’s The Bull, Sam’s fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler was paranoid that Sam might get his ring caught in something and rip his finger off. She got the idea after Jimmy Fallon had an injury to his ring finger a few years ago after falling.

So Hannah bought Sam a black silicone ring to wear that could easily be cut off if the need arose. Once Sam put it on, he just decided to not take it off.

Sam says the wedding is still several weeks away, but he’s been wearing his wedding ring because he feels like a married man.

He also said he likes how his ring feels.