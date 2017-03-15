Qualify For The Ultimate Dan + Shay VIP Experience With #FreeAt15After!

March 15, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: #FreeAt15After, Backstage, Dan + Shay, New Country @ 94.1, Showbox SoDo, VIP

You asked for it… so New Country @ 94.1 got another ultimate VIP experience for Dan + Shay’s concert on March 24th for YOU to win this weekend! Qualify by winning a pair of tickets to the show (text the hourly keywords that start at 3:15pm on Friday to 54994) and then make sure to answer our call on Monday, when we pick one lucky winner to get to hang w/ the VIP’s backstage and Dan + Shay before their show at the Showbox Sodo!

VIP Experience includes:

– Meet and Greet with Dan + Shay
– Selfie/Photo Opportunity with Dan + Shay
– Exclusive Acoustic Song Performance
– 12×18 Exclusive Commemorative Poster
– Early Entry *where applicable

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live