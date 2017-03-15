Happy Anniversary to Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams!

Happy Anniversary to Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams! They married March 15, 2003.

Brad Paisley first noticed Kimberly when he saw her in the movie “Father of the Bride”.

By the time Father of the Bride Part II came out, Paisley had broken up with that girlfriend — in fact, she left him for his best friend! — and went to see the movie alone, where he became mesmerized by Williams.

“I thought, ‘She seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find,’” Paisley recalls to Good Housekeeping.

Five years later as Brad began to work on his sophomore album, Part II, he needed to cast a love interest for his video “I’m Gonna Miss Her”, and he immediately though of Kimberly.

“It felt natural to ask her to be in it,” he says. “Even though I didn’t know if she was married, divorced or just out of rehab.”

The couple fell in love almost immediately, and despite living on opposite sides of the country, they got engaged. Nine months later they married at the Stauffer Chapel at Pepperdine University, with both of their pastors officiating their ceremony.

Paisley and Williams now reside in Nashville and have two boys: Huck, who was born in 2007, and Jasper, who was born in 2009. And although they’re two successful, and very public, people, the happy couple has found a way to make their relationship work. – The Boot

What a sweet story!