WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Teaches Luke Bryan How to Say the Names of Popular Street Food

If you’re not sure how to pronounce ‘Gyro’…you’re not the only one.

Luke Bryan knows the struggle.

Thankfully, during his recent visit to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon hit the streets with the country star to teach him all about the food cart delicacies all while breaking into a country song, “I Don’t Know How to Pronounce Gyro.”

The two went through a massive list of ways to say the word, ‘gyro.’

Finally, the New York City cart employee chimes in on the correct delivery of the Greek pita meal by claiming it’s said like ‘yee-ro’.

And of course Luke Bryan had to show his excitement by throwing in his signature shake on the back of a pick-up truck with pitas for a prop.