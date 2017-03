Thomas Rhett and his wife seriously can’t get any cuter, and we can’t be any more happy for them with their growing family! Lauren has been traveling with her husband on his “Home Team Tour”, and their latest stop was Vegas. So what do you do in Vegas when you’re pregnant? You find the biggest, most epic milkshake EVER! Look at that thing! Even Thomas Rhett was asking Lauren, “what do you have there”? It’s a milkshake! With cotton candy!

L A S V E G A S 👉🏼 where pregnancy dreams become a reality 🍭 🍦 🍫🍬 💚 😍 pic.twitter.com/nb6Zitp6Yv — Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) March 13, 2017