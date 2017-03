Surprise surprise. New music coming soon with @thechainsmokers #LastDayAlive A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Florida Georgia Line is no stranger to crossing music boundaries.

They’ve worked with everyone from Nelly to Backstreet Boys.

Now, you can add The Chainsmokers to the list!

The pop/DJ duo posted the above photo, which was then shared by Florida Georgia Line, announcing a collaboration!

The song looks to be called ‘Last Day Alive’ and will be featured on The Chainsmokers’ upcoming album, Memories…Do Not Open which is set to be released on April 7, 2017.