Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 14th

1.

Today the world is celebrating Pi. Pi Day honors the mathematical ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi technically extends infinitely, but it’s frequently rounded to 3.14159, which is why it’s celebrated on March 14th each year. You can celebrate Pi day even if you’re not a math whiz. A bunch of businesses are taking advantage of Pi day to offer discounts. (Read more from KING 5)

Domino’s Pizza: Get two medium two-topping pizzas for $8.99

Papa John’s Pizza: Two topping large pizzas or a pizza pie is $9.99

Pizza Hut: Get two large two topping pizzas for $7.99 **Must be ordered online

Whole Foods: $3.14 off large take and bake pizzas and $3.14 off large bakery pies.

2.

*SPOILER* While Nick started off the finale baffled over who he’d propose to, in the end he got down on one knee for Vanessa Grimaldi on “The Bachelor.” Despite Nick’s fears, the 29-year-old special needs teacher said yes. Before the proposal, both Raven and Vanessa met Nick’s family. When it came to Raven and Nick’s final date, it was more laughs than tears. The pair went ice skating together before they played with husky puppies in the Finland forest. Raven handled the eventual break-up well, and will be getting a second chance at love on “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

During Monday night’s After the Final Rose special, the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay was surprised with four suitors who will appear on her upcoming season. The big moment came at the end of the special, when host Chris Harrison brought out Rachel and told her, “We’re starting your journey right now.” A speechless Rachel was then introduced to four men who arrived via limousine.

3.

Ahead of its expected renewal of The Big Bang Theory for up to two more seasons, CBS has also ordered Young Sheldon, a spinoff about a 9-year-old version of Jim Parsons’ nerdy genius lead character, for next season. Sheldon will star Iain Armitage as the young Cooper, who’s already attending high school at that tender age and living with his family in Texas. Armitage currently plays Ziggy Chapman, the boy accused of bullying in HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. Parsons will narrate the series as the adult Sheldon. Jon Favreau will direct the first episode of the series. Meanwhile, Big Bang’s renewal awaits new deals with co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Their co-stars offered to give up some of their pay increases to secure more money for their more recently added colleagues.

4.