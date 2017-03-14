Maren Morris Announces ‘Hero’ Deluxe Edition

Maren Morris has revealed that she will release a deluxe edition of her breakout album Hero this Friday, March 17.

According to Taste of Country, the new version of the album will include three previously unreleased tracks co-written by the singer: “Bummin’ Cigarettes,” “Space” and “Company You Keep.”

Maren also recently released her third single from the critically acclaimed album, “I Could Use a Love Song”.

Meanwhile, Morris has also announced plans to kick off a U.K. leg of her current Hero tour, which will begin on November 12 in Dublin, Ireland.

It will include dates in Scotland and England before wrapping up in Sheffield, England, on November 21.