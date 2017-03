French Bulldogs have taken over the internet! It’s hard to scroll through Facebook and not see a video of a Frenchie doing silly Frenchie things. Now we have a new Frenchie to obsess over. It’s Jason Aldean’s little buddy he has named Boss! Oh Bossy, we can’t get enough of you! Keep those pics and videos coming Jason!

my little man in his favorite spot. #boss A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

And his wife Brittany has been posting pics of little Bossy too! Well hello there Boss!

Good Morning! 💋 A post shared by Brittany Layne (@_brittanylayne_) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

You’re so tough Boss!