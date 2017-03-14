Eric Church Plays Mostly Acoustic Set in Canada

March 14, 2017 8:29 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Canada, Eric Church, Holdin My Own, Tour

Here is a sneak preview of what fans might expect from Eric Church this weekend at the Tacoma Dome!

(Luckily, the Tacoma show will be indoors and won’t suffer the same issues Eric faced in Calgary, Alberta, Canada….)

Bad weather and poor construction forced Church to scale down his set Saturday night (March 11) in Canada.

Due to the weight of the snow on the roof of where he was performing, Eric’s stage setup could have possibly put too much weight on the roof, causing it to cave in according to Taste of Country.

Church wasn’t going to let that stop him. The country star went on to perform a mostly stripped-down three-hour set instead.

“Apparently you guys have had a real snowy winter here in Calgary … and with all the snow on the roof here, we can’t do what we normally do,” he told the crowd.

“But here’s my thing: I refuse to cancel in Calgary. I need you, Calgary … and if you meet me halfway, this will be one hell of a night.”

Fans didn’t seem too upset at all about the stripped-down show…in fact, they LOVED it!

