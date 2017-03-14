Eric Church Plays Mostly Acoustic Set in Canada

Here is a sneak preview of what fans might expect from Eric Church this weekend at the Tacoma Dome!

(Luckily, the Tacoma show will be indoors and won’t suffer the same issues Eric faced in Calgary, Alberta, Canada….)

Bad weather and poor construction forced Church to scale down his set Saturday night (March 11) in Canada.

Due to the weight of the snow on the roof of where he was performing, Eric’s stage setup could have possibly put too much weight on the roof, causing it to cave in according to Taste of Country.

Church wasn’t going to let that stop him. The country star went on to perform a mostly stripped-down three-hour set instead.

“Apparently you guys have had a real snowy winter here in Calgary … and with all the snow on the roof here, we can’t do what we normally do,” he told the crowd.

“But here’s my thing: I refuse to cancel in Calgary. I need you, Calgary … and if you meet me halfway, this will be one hell of a night.”

Fans didn’t seem too upset at all about the stripped-down show…in fact, they LOVED it!

@ericchurch playing a stripped down acoustic show in Calgary is proof that one doesn't need full spectacle to be successful. Great show. — David Smith (@davidronn) March 12, 2017

A one of a kind personalized acoustic show by @ericchurch due to snow on the roof in Calgary! Can't even describe how amazing it was!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9mUI0vuPz — Laura G 🦄 (@LauraG333) March 12, 2017

@ericchurch That show in Calgary was the best concert on your tour. That was amazing. Thank you so much! #unplugged — Brian Dickey (@dynamitedickey) March 12, 2017