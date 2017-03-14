Congrats Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi!

March 14, 2017 4:04 PM By David Dean

Even though the Academy of Country Music Awards aren’t until April 2nd, some of the winners are already announced! Huge congrats goes out to:

Best New Vocal Group or Duo: Brothers Osborne!

brothers osborne at the neptune theatre 04 Congrats Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi!

Brothers Osborne at the Neptune Theatre on December 1, 2016 for The Dirt Rich Tour. (Photo by Alex Crick / crickontour.com)

Best New Female Vocalist: Maren Morris!

maren morris credit robby klein Congrats Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi!

(Photo: Robby Klein)

Best New Male Vocalist: Jon Pardi!

jon pardi at watershed 2016 32 Congrats Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi!

Jon Pardi performs at Day 1 of the Watershed Music Festival 2016 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on July 29, 2016. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

These awards mark the first-ever ACM wins for BROTHERS OSBORNE, MORRIS and PARDI. BROTHERS OSBORNE are also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. MORRIS has five additional nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (as artist and producer), and Single Record of the Year (as artist and producer).

All other categories will be announced from the show in Las Vegas on April 2nd!

