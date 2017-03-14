Congrats Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi!

Even though the Academy of Country Music Awards aren’t until April 2nd, some of the winners are already announced! Huge congrats goes out to:

Best New Vocal Group or Duo: Brothers Osborne!

Best New Female Vocalist: Maren Morris!

Best New Male Vocalist: Jon Pardi!

These awards mark the first-ever ACM wins for BROTHERS OSBORNE, MORRIS and PARDI. BROTHERS OSBORNE are also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. MORRIS has five additional nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (as artist and producer), and Single Record of the Year (as artist and producer).