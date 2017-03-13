You Have To See Carrie Underwood’s Birthday Cake

She knows me so well…cake and new exercise toys! Imma shove my face into this later. @iveychilders @iveycakestore @thewalkingdead #bootybelt A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 34th birthday with the ultimate creepy (yet delicious) cake.

In an Instagram post, Underwood shared a picture of “The Walking Dead” themed cake, designed by her good friend Ivey Childers who wanted celebrate the special day while incorporating Carrie’s love of the show.

“She knows me so well…cake and new exercise toys! Imma shove my face into this later,” Underwood writes with an accompanying photo of the decadent cake.

She also shared a photo of one of her gifts…Walking Dead fans will definitely recognize Negan’s terrifying bat, Lucille. (R.I.P. Glenn…we still miss you!)