You Have To See Carrie Underwood’s Birthday Cake

March 13, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Birthday, Carrie Underwood, Walking Dead

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 34th birthday with the ultimate creepy (yet delicious) cake.

In an Instagram post, Underwood shared a picture of “The Walking Dead” themed cake, designed by her good friend Ivey Childers who wanted celebrate the special day while incorporating Carrie’s love of the show.

“She knows me so well…cake and new exercise toys! Imma shove my face into this later,” Underwood writes with an accompanying photo of the decadent cake.

She also shared a photo of one of her gifts…Walking Dead fans will definitely recognize Negan’s terrifying bat, Lucille. (R.I.P. Glenn…we still miss you!)

Another perfect present! #Lucille #ThisIsMyMeanMug

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

More from Seth & Kat 5:30am - 9:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live