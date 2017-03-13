WATCH: 11-Year-Old Fan Sings With Thomas Rhett

OMG this is too cute!

Thomas Rhett may have a new duet partner!

11-year-old Sofia, an aspiring singer-songwriter, joined Thomas onstage during a recent pre-show Q&A session after Rhett had learned she’d written a song about his wife.

Sofia had apparently brought song charts, and even had them at the ready so Rhett could strum along according to Taste Of Country.

The two exchanged a few laughs as Thomas looked over her song, but Sofia’s confidence and fun personality totally stole the show!

Rhett looked at the audience and declared his allegiance to her right then.

“My name is Thomas Rhett, president of Home Team recording, and here’s a contract that says everything you do ’til you’re 40 is mine,” he joked.