Surprise! Frankie Ballard Got Married

March 13, 2017 6:50 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Frankie Ballard, Helluva Life, instagram, Wedding, wife

Fans of Frankie Ballard were taken by surprise on Sunday when the singer announced on Instagram that not only did he have a serious girlfriend, but that he and his girlfriend had officially tied the knot.

Someday baby, You'll accomp'ny me…and that day is today! 🙏🏽 @oldsmokeysboots has become my wife🌟

A post shared by Frankie Ballard🍀 (@frankieballard) on

“Someday baby, You’ll accomp’ny me…and that day is today! @oldsmokeysboots has become my wife,” he shared along with a photo of himself and his new bride standing outside what appears to be a church.

Murphy also shared the news on the social media platform, writing “My dream just came true @frankieballard MY HUSBAND!!!!” The Texas native, who owns Old Smokeys Boots in Nashville, also updated her Instagram bio to read “Mrs. Chrissy Ballard.”

Despite Frankie keeping it on the down-low that he was serious with anyone, some fans did manage to recognize the new Mrs. Ballard as the singer’s co-star in his “Helluva Life” music video according to PEOPLE.

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. Ballard!

