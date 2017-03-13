Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New Album ‘The Nashville Sound’

By Amanda Wicks

Jason Isbell is gearing up to release a new project with his band the 400 Unit titled The Nashville Sound.

Isbell and the band recorded their latest effort at RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, who also worked on Isbell’s last album, 2015’s Something More Than Free. That project garnered two GRAMMY awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song, “24 Frames.”

Isbell and the 400 Unit will also embark on a 2017 North American Tour, which begins in Asheville, North Carolina on June 17th and wraps up with a five-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee beginning October 10. For information about tickets, visit Isbell’s website.

The Nashville Sound arrives June 16th. Check out the full list of North American dates below.

6/17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

6/18 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art #

6/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia #

6/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

6/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

6/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

6/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall +

6/27 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion +

6/29 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center >

6/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +

7/1 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music +

7/2 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights +

7/5 – Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheatre +

7/7 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre + (Sold Out)

7/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The Washington Pavilion +

7/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House +

7/14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater +

7/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

7/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

7/18 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

7/19 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall #

7/21 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore *

7/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

7/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

9/ 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

# Amanda Shires

+ Mountain Goats

> Iron & Wine

* Strand of Oaks

