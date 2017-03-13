Cadillac Three Member Stops A Fight During Concert

March 13, 2017 7:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Cadillac Three is all about fans having a good time at their shows, but they’re NOT okay with fans get rowdy and fighting in the crowd.

During a performance in Vancouver, Canada last week, lead singer Jaren Johnston broke up two concertgoers in a physical altercation.

A video was posted to Instagram.  In it, while singing their song “Peace, Love & Dixie,” Johnston can be heard telling the two people to “chill.”

He can also be heard saying “Dude, you hit that girl again, I’m comin’ in, son,” before throwing his guitar down and jumping into the crowd.

Johnston said on social media the next day, the male fan who was hitting the female fan owes him a new guitar since it broke when he dropped it to stop the fight.  That post has since been deleted.

