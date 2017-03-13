Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 13th

1.

There’s speculation that Sam Hunt may have already tied the knot with his longtime love Hannah Lee Fowler. In a picture posted to his Instagram on Saturday, Hunt is wearing what appears to be a wedding ring on his left hand. The two were engaged on January 2nd during a spiritual pilgrimage to Israel. (See more HERE)

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST

bro bro A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Speaking of people who may-or-may not be married…

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth also just get secretly married? It looks that way after her dad Billy Ray Cyrus shared an Instagram pic on Thursday night that shows his daughter smiling while wearing a white dress. “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” Billy Ray captioned the snap, which shows a screenshot of Miley from the viewfinder of a digital camera. Liam is nowhere to be seen in the image, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that the engaged couple just tied the knot. “Omg is that a wedding dress?” one commenter asked, while another said, “I’m so mad. You can’t just start all the drama and leave us hanging.” (Read more from US Weekly)

2.

Ciara, who’s in her third trimester carrying hubby Russell Wilson’s baby, was involved in a car accident Friday in L.A., in which a Volvo SUV t-boned the Mercedes SUV she was driving. Thankfully, the pop star is reportedly okay; she was seen talking on her phone and exchanging information with the other driver at the crash site. (E! News reports that the accident was the other dude’s fault.) “Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!” Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, wrote in a reassuring tweet this afternoon. (See more HERE)

3.

Tyra Banks has signed on to replace Nick Cannon as host on the upcoming 12th season of America’s Got Talent. The show also confirmed Banks’ new gig by posting a photo of her on a red carpet to Instagram with the caption, “America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!” Banks previously served as the host of America’s Next Top Model for 22 cycles on UPN and The CW and hosted her own daytime talk show Tyra for five seasons. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

4.

You’re not imagining it. Daylight Saving Time actually DOES make things MUCH harder for you. According to a new PR Newswire survey, only 17% of us get at least eight hours of sleep a night. And with Daylight Saving Time, it’s even lower today. Here are the top reasons your job might be harder because of the time change . . .

1. It seems like your day goes slower. That was the number one answer. 29% of the people in the survey agreed with it.

2. Being tired makes you feel less motivated.

3. It makes you less productive.

4. You have a harder time remembering stuff.

5. It takes longer to complete certain tasks.

6. You get irritated by your coworkers more easily.

7. You make more mistakes.

8. It makes you resent your job more.