WATCH: Keith Urban Covers Miranda Lambert’s “Vice”

March 10, 2017 6:27 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: grand ole opry, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, The Weight Of These Wings, Vice

The Grand Ole Opry shared a video no Thursday of Keith Urban covering Miranda Lambert’s “Vice.”

“I’m going to play you guys a snippet of a song that I love at the moment,” Urban says in the clip, which finds him seated backstage at the Nashville venue with his acoustic guitar.

“I’ve never played this, so Miranda, bear with me, but this is a great song, even if it is weird that a guy is holding shoes in his hand at 7 a.m.”

As Taste of Country points out, Urban’s stripped-down, acoustic version brings the heartbreaking lyrics of the song to the forefront.

“Vice” was the first single from Lambert’s latest album The Weight of These Wings. 

