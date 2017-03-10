Tag Your Way Into CHUCH All Next Week!

We always have so much fun playing New Country @ 94.1 Ticket Tag with you, we’re gonna do it again! But this time we’ve got YOUR pair of tickets to see ERIC CHURCH!

Snag yours by listening all next week, from 7:15am-2:15 pm, for the Ticket Tag cue to call ( at :15 ast every hour) and be caller 15 @ 1-800-464-9436. The first caller every morning with Seth and Kat will automatically WIN a pair of tickets… after that you must provide the first name of the most recent winner and just like that you’ll be at his 2-set show on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome!