Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 10th

1.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday. Clocks will jump forward by one hour on March 12 at 2 a.m. The jump forward in time means an end to dark winter nights, as evenings will see more light. That also means you’ll lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Read more from TIME)

2.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has vowed to donate his 2017 endorsement money to help youth across America. “I have decided to donate all of my endorsement money in 2017 to help rebuild minority communities through S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology Engineering Arts Mathematics) programs, as well as initiatives that directly affect women of color in hopes that we can create more opportunities for our youth and build a brighter future” he wrote on Instagram Thursday. Bennett went on to explain that fifty percent of his jersey sales will also go towards helping inner-city garden projects. (Read more from Billboard)

Meanwhile…it’s official now. Unrestricted free agent Steven Hauschka is now an ex-Seahawk. The kicker has signed a four-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth $12.4 million.. The Seahawks are expected to sign another kicker to compete with former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh

3.

Game of Thrones fans had an agonizing wait this week to find out the premiere date for the show’s seventh season after a Facebook Live video that was supposed to reveal the date stopped working. Fans who visited GoT‘s Facebook page at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday found a video of a melting block of ice. Then were then asked to “rally the realm” by typing “Fire” into the video’s comments to help “melt” the ice and reveal when season 7 would debut. Instead, the video’s feed inexplicably cut out with more than 1 million viewers tuned in. The video wound up going down a second time until finally, at 3:12 p.m. ET, HBO revealed that Game of Thrones comes back on July 16. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

4.

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching and what better way to celebrate than buying your own Irish castle. The big, white castle near Dublin dates back to 1787. Right now it’s owned by the Guinness Beer heirs. The castle sits on five-thousand acres of rolling green grassy hills. It comes with seven bedrooms, a dining room, a large entrance hall, three main reception rooms, a library and a four-bedroom guest house. And what does the big house cost? Only 29 and a-half million dollars. (Read more from Architectural Digest)