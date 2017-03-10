Lady Antebellum Might Record With 80s Rappers Bell Biv Devoe

Country and old-school hip-hop fans alike loved Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Lady Antebellum and Bell Biv DeVoe joined forces for a one-time-only performance as “Lady AnteBell Biv DeVoe.”

Now BBD’s Ricky Bell tells TMZ his group is down to do it again.

“They’re a great bunch of people and we actually talked about doing a collaboration because our names fit so well together,” says Bell.

“We’re just trying to figure out if we’re gonna go all-the-way their style or our style. We’re gonna try to make the two meet somewhere…It’s gonna happen, absolutely.”

And the best part? They already have a name for the supergroup: Lady AnteBell Biv DeVoe.