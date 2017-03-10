FIRST LISTEN: Old Dominion Releases New Single, “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”

Old Dominion is getting ready for their sophomore album, and today they released the lead single from their upcoming collection, a tune called “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

94.1 KMPS will be playing the new track at the beginning of every hour, all morning long!

Fans attending OD concerts were the first to hear the song as the group has been adding it into their set list recently.

It’s been a tough few days for the band. They were forced to postpone their #1 party for “Song for Another Time” on Monday, as well as cancel their dates this week, after an undisclosed member of OD’s immediate family died suddenly.

