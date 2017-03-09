WATCH: Brandy Clark Performs “Three Kids No Husband”

Brandy Clark fans are in for a treat this weekend when the Audience Network airs the country artist’s concert special.

The network has shared a preview clip of Brandy’s performance that shows her singing her Big Day in a Small Town cut, “Three Kids No Husband.”

Rolling Stone notes that Clark will also sit for an in-depth interview with Ted Stryker as part of the special, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Previous Audience Network concert specials have featured the likes of Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Cole Swindell, Martina McBride, and Dan + Shay.