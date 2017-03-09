The Playlist Helping ‘Nashville’ Fans Cope With Shocking Character Death

As CMT fans continue to mourn the shocking and tragic death of “Nashville” star Rayna Jaymes, they can now relive her biggest hits from the critically-acclaimed television series through a new Spotify playlist honoring the late Country superstar.

Both “Sanctuary” and “By Your Side” are available on iTunes now. Fans can also pre-order the shows latest soundtrack, “The Music of Nashville, Season 5, Volume 1”, now.

Meanwhile, Hayden Panettiere recently opened up about Connie Britton’s shocking ‘Nashville’ departure and she admitted that talking about the surprise twist is hard for her to do.

“It’s hard for me to even talk about it,” says Panettiere.

“She’s lying in her hospital bed and her daughters are singing this song for her, and as a mother, the idea of seeing two little girls lose their mom, like, it’s hard for me to talk about. It really is.”

She added that shooting the emotional episode was even worse. “Oh my gosh,” Panettiere said according to Entertainment Tonight. “That day was, ‘Ugh.'”

