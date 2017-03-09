Steven Hauschka Expected To Sign With Buffalo Bills

According to ESPN reporters, Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka is planning to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Former Seahawks' K Steve Hauschka expected to sign in Buffalo if no snags in final negotiations, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

A deal is reportedly in the works with the usual “barring any snags” exception, which will be heard a lot this morning and early afternoon until deals can be official according to NBC Sports.

The Seahawks indicated they were just looking for some competition when they signed Blair Walsh, the former Vikings kicker whose missed playoff kick helped the Seahawks get a win in Minnesota.

“Hausch Money” has been with the Seahawks since 2011, however the last two seasons have been rough on the kicker after missing 10 extra points.

He’s currently third in NFL history with an 87.2% field goal accuracy according to KING 5.