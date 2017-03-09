Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 9th

1.

Retro cartoons are coming to a new subscription-video service called Boomerang. The Internet-video service, backed by Turner and Warner Brothers, will feature Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and the Flintstones, among others. A monthly subscription starts at five-dollars a month and will launch sometime this spring. Boomerang will also feature exclusive original series such as the animated “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz.” (Read more from Mercury News)

2.

Disney may have just spoiled Luke’s first words to Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. The end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens gave us the answer to one of the film’s biggest questions—Where is Luke?—but his silence upon meeting Rey left fans wondering what he would say first to the young woman with his old lightsaber. As it turns out, we might have already found out well before we’ve seen any footage from the film. At a meeting Wednesday, Disney shareholders were treated to preview footage from The Last Jedi. Naturally fans were intrigued as reporters shared descriptions of what was shown and the first words spoken were…“Who are you?” So WHAT DOES IT MEAN!?! Is she NOT his daughter? How are they connected? Okay, we still have no idea. (Read more from Daily Dot)

3.

We aren’t the only ones who slurped the remaining milk at the bottom of our cereal bowl…now think how much better it will be frozen! Ben & Jerry’s is making cereal milk ice cream. Froot Loot (think Froot Loops, obviously), Frozen Flakes (cornflakes) and Cocoa Loco (the cocoa cereal you’d go cuckoo for). The catch? (There’s always a catch.) The cereal milk flavors are only available at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops, so you can’t just grab a pint from your local grocery store. Maybe, though, if there are lines out the door for the stuff, they’ll consider putting it into pints. (Read more from Foodbeast)

Ben And Jerry’s Is Now Selling Cereal-Milk Ice Cream – https://t.co/IRyhivFvEd pic.twitter.com/PfKYJ32w8c — Viral Feels (@ViralFeelsOffic) March 8, 2017

4.

A new Google Chrome browser extension called “Nope” aims to help users escape from conversations with co-workers. The Nope extension features a button at the top of the user’s browser that they can click when approached by a co-worker serving up some annoying conversation. “Press this button to send a call to your phone. Apologize sincerely as you pick it up. Then watch them walk away,” the extension’s description reads. The phone call features a recorded voice on the other end giving instructions to the user. “On the count of 3, put your hand to your mouth as if you are hearing bad news. Wave and point at the phone so you look away,” the recorded voice suggests. “Repeat these words after me in a serious and concerned tone: ‘Yes of course I can talk now, what’s the matter?'” (Read more from Business Insider)