New Single. #friday A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:42am PST

Old Dominion will release a new single to fans tomorrow called “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart”! We are loving the nod to one of our Pacific Northwest icons… Big Foot!

“It’s the first single from Old Dominion’s sophomore album; the band has been playing the song live since the fall. The song is a reflection on living life to the fullest even though it’s not always going to be perfect”. – The Boot