Carrie Underwood Confesses About Her Shoe Problem

Have you ever wondered just how many pairs of heels Carrie Underwood has?

She is known for her impeccable style, so it’s no surprise that she’s a bit of a heel hoarder.

During a recent interview with Refinery 29, Carrie was asked just how many heels she owns, and she even surprised herself a bit.

She said, “Oh gah-lee…250? But there’s even ones that are hidden. That I’ll open something and be like, ‘I forgot about these shoes!’ I’m so embarrassed now. I feel like I have a problem.”

Underwood even talked about her first job working at a gas station back in Oklahoma, her favorite beauty essentials (we’re looking at you, coconut oil!) and her favorite parts of life on the road while touring on stage according to Sounds Like Nashville.