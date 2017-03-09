12 Women Who Are Changing Country Music

In honor of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Taste of Country compiled a list of 12 modern female acts who are changing country music.

Some of the more veteran artists on the list were recognized for helping females that are just starting.

Miranda Lambert for instance has made it a mission to introduce new female country talent to her audiences. Her all-female ensemble has included RaeLynn, Ashley Monroe Courtney Cole, Clare Dunn and Aubrie Sellers. Lambert has also set up a scholarship for aspiring females at Belmont University.

Lambert shares the list with fellow female artists who are trailblazers cutting their own path musically.

These extraordinarily talented women are:

  1. Maddie & Tae
  2. Miranda Lambert
  3. Cam
  4. Maren Morris
  5. Lauren Alaina
  6. Kelsea Ballerini
  7. Hillary Scott
  8. Kalie Shorr
  9. Carrie Underwood
  10. Kacey Musgraves
  11. Jennifer Nettles
  12. Aubrie Sellers
