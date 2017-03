So today, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. And every year, tons of people take to the internet to say “Well, when is International Men’s Day?!” As if there isn’t one or nobody had ever had that thought before.

Every year on International Women's Day people ask, "Is there an International Men's Day?" Here's the answer… https://t.co/VLd8fKQIYk — David Dean (@TheDavidDean) March 8, 2017

Well, luckily, there IS an International Men’s Day and it is November 19th! So now you know! =-)

On International Women's Day, He asked me what day International Men's Day was. pic.twitter.com/sg7PXMYSu9 — declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) March 8, 2017