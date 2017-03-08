Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 8th

1.

The first round of performers for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards has been announced. The ACM Awards announced that the following artists will perform at the 52nd ACMs: nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris. Additionally, the Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance at Country Music’s Party of the Year, performing with Florida Georgia Line. The ACM Awards will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on CBS. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

In an attempt to save relationships around the world, IKEA has been experimenting with creating simpler-to build furniture. “We are now into the implementation phase of making it possible for you to click your furniture together,” IKEA’s range and supply chief Jesper Brodin recently told Dezeen. Brodin went on to say that they plan to implement the simplified method for all its big wood furniture and have already begun began using it in a line of tables and desks called Lisabo. The new method has reportedly already received accolades from design experts, who have praised Lisabo’s “small, nearly invisible solution that cuts down on assembly time by 80 percent.” (Read more from Quartz)

Good news for fans of pink Starburst. Wrigley announced on Tuesday that it will be offering a new Starburst All-Pink package for a limited time. According to Us Weekly, the All-Pink variety will only be available for the month of April. “Believe it or not, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst,” a Wrigley spokesperson tells TODAY. A second spokesperson added, “Everyone has a favorite Starburst flavor, but pink has certainly risen to the top. We figured it was time to reward our fans!” Fans of the pink candy have since taken to social media to praise the decision, writing things such as, “Devastation is finding out @Wendy’s got rid of spicy chicken nugs. Happiness is finding out @Starburst is making a bag of all pink Starburst.”

A Detroit Lions website reporter Tori Petry is receiving high marks for running a 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in less than six seconds. And she did it in heels. Petry beat the 2011 time of combine participant Isaiah Thompson. The former University of Houston lineman ran the 40 in six-point-zero-six seconds without heels. Petry says after running the 40 in heels, she’s open to hearing from footwear sponsors. (Read more from NY Daily News)