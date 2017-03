Jason Aldean took to Instagram to share with his fans that he’s been added to the list of performers for the ACM Awards. He’s also up for “Entertainer of the Year”! But we are so much more interested in watching Boss- Jason’s new, most adorable Blue French Bulldog ever! Look at this cutie! Boss can’t be much more than 8 weeks old!

Dont miss the 52nd annual @acmawards on Sunday April 2nd. Cant wait to perform for u guys. #entertaineroftheyear #malevocalistoftheyear #acmawards A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:16am PST