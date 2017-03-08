Florida Georgia Line Bringing Backstreet Boys To New Stadium Tour Dates

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will join forces once again, this time in concert.

On Tuesday morning (March 7), Florida Georgia Line appeared on Good Morning America where they revealed that the boy band will be special guests on three of their stadium dates this summer.

Backstreet Boys will perform as part of The Smooth Tour 2017 for three shows this summer, including Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29 and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12. Previously announced openers for the tour include Nelly and Chris Lane.

This isn’t the first time BSB and FGL have teamed up together.

In October of last year, the boy band surprised a Nashville crowd when they took the stage to perform during the country duo’s hometown set.

Additionally, Backstreet Boys recently collaborated with FGL on their current single “God, Your Mama and Me” from the duo’s most recent Dig Your Roots album. PLUS, they BSB will be performing with FGL at the ACMs this year!

