Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Maternity Shoot Photos

March 8, 2017 7:18 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: russell wilson, Seahawks, Seattle

Ciara nearly bares it all in a provocative maternity shoot for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Ciara teased the spread by sharing an image from the shoot on her Instagram Tuesday morning. In the shot, the pregnant singer stands topless in a pair of white underwear while holding her 2-year-old son Future and Russell Wilson kneels behind her with his hands wrapped around her belly.

Other shots show Ciara and her son posing while wearing matching white button ups and jeans, as well as Ciara posing solo in a long, transparent trench coat while covering her lady bits.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live