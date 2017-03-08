Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Maternity Shoot Photos

Ciara nearly bares it all in a provocative maternity shoot for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Ciara teased the spread by sharing an image from the shoot on her Instagram Tuesday morning. In the shot, the pregnant singer stands topless in a pair of white underwear while holding her 2-year-old son Future and Russell Wilson kneels behind her with his hands wrapped around her belly.

Other shots show Ciara and her son posing while wearing matching white button ups and jeans, as well as Ciara posing solo in a long, transparent trench coat while covering her lady bits.