Blake Shelton’s Childhood Home Up for Sale

Blake Shelton grew up in Ada, Oklahoma. It’s a tiny little, no stop light town in south central Oklahoma. If you’re a huge fan, you could own the home where Blake grew up!

“Shelton’s mother, Dorothy, has listed the ranch-style home on South Broadway Boulevard in Ada, Okla., for $250,000. The brick house was built in 1973 and features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms”. – Taste of Country



“3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a special “rustic room” built just for Mom: features reclaimed barn wood, a shingled roof and an outhouse door”! – Taste of Country

Check out the house HERE!

Of course it has an outhouse door! This is Blake Shelton’s family after all! We wonder if Blake will show up to closing?