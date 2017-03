Everyone has been asking Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany when they will have children. Well, it’s happened! Their family is growing. Jason and Brittany took to Instagram to share with their fans that the newest member of their family is the most beautiful Blue French Bulldog named Boss! Squeeeak! Look at that baby!

