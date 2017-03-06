Win YOUR Way Backstage At #941Next w/ Craig Campbell & Trent Harmon!

March 6, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: #FreeAt15After, Craig Campbell, FREE, New Country @ 94.1 KMPS, Text To Win, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Trent Harmon

This weekends #FreeAt15After is YOUR hook up for  tickets and backstage passes to hang with Craig Campbell or Trent Harmon at the #941Next presents Tito’s Handmade Vodka 20th Birthday Bash, happening on April 7th @ Showbox SoDo.  Listen, starting Friday @ 7:15pm, for the keywords we give out at :15 after the hour and send them to 54994 to be in to WIN!

Message and data rates may apply.  Must be 21+ to enter and attend. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

Just want to buy tickets to the show? Get ’em HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live