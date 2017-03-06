Win YOUR Way Backstage At #941Next w/ Craig Campbell & Trent Harmon!

This weekends #FreeAt15After is YOUR hook up for tickets and backstage passes to hang with Craig Campbell or Trent Harmon at the #941Next presents Tito’s Handmade Vodka 20th Birthday Bash, happening on April 7th @ Showbox SoDo. Listen, starting Friday @ 7:15pm, for the keywords we give out at :15 after the hour and send them to 54994 to be in to WIN!

Message and data rates may apply. Must be 21+ to enter and attend. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

Just want to buy tickets to the show? Get ’em HERE