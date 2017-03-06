We Want You To See Thomas Rhett At The Washington State Fair!

March 6, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: ACM Awards, Thomas Rhett, Washington State Fair

Thomas Rhett is coming to the Washington State Fair, Wednesday Sept 20th and we want YOU to be there!

Qualifying winners also get tickets to the Fair’s VIP Pre-Show Dinner Party hosted by KMPS…PLUS winners qualify to win a VIP trip to Vegas with airfare, hotel and more to see the ACM Awards!

Trip Details:

    • Three Nights Hotel for Winner + one guest at the MGM Grand Hotel
    • Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause Events: Friday, March 31st and April 1st.
    • Two Passes to ACM Awards rehearsals on Saturday, April 1
    • Two Tickets to the 52nd ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2nd at T-Mobile Arena
    • Two Tickets to the ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint following the Awards on Sunday, April 2nd.
    • Ground transportation to/from the airport on-site in Las Vegas
    • Roundtrip airfare for 2

Tickets on sale for Thomas Rhett at The Washington State Fair, Saturday at 10am.

Listen to KMPS.com for more details

*Message and data rates may apply. Will receive a confirming text message.

 

