We Want You To See Thomas Rhett At The Washington State Fair!

Thomas Rhett is coming to the Washington State Fair, Wednesday Sept 20th and we want YOU to be there!

Qualifying winners also get tickets to the Fair’s VIP Pre-Show Dinner Party hosted by KMPS…PLUS winners qualify to win a VIP trip to Vegas with airfare, hotel and more to see the ACM Awards!

Trip Details:

Three Nights Hotel for Winner + one guest at the MGM Grand Hotel



Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause Events: Friday, March 31 st and April 1 st .

Two Passes to ACM Awards rehearsals on Saturday, April 1



Two Tickets to the 52 nd ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2 nd at T-Mobile Arena

Two Tickets to the ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint following the Awards on Sunday, April 2 nd .

Ground transportation to/from the airport on-site in Las Vegas



Roundtrip airfare for 2

Tickets on sale for Thomas Rhett at The Washington State Fair, Saturday at 10am.

Listen to KMPS.com for more details

